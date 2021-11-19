Be On The Lookout For 14 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals

Here in Central New York, we're used to seeing a minimal amount of crime as we live in a relatively safe area. But sometimes, you do have to watch out for criminals traveling through our region.

14 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 11/19/2021:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.





CHARLES PHILLIPS III

Charles city of conviction is Utica New York:

Subject is a Violent Felony Offender. With a history of weapons possession. Subject is also wanted on additional charges by the Utica Police Department where it is alleged he shot a male victim causing his death. Tattoo on chest “Only God Can Judge Me”, right hand “Charles”, left hand “Misunderstood”"

You can read more here.

HAROLD OLIVER

Harold's city of conviction is Ithaca, NY:

Subject was supervised as a Discretionary Sex Offender due to prior parole violation related to sexually motivated behaviors towards a minor. Tattoo of Devil on right bicep, 8 ball on left bicep, “Laugh Now Cry Later” with two hearts and locket on chest."

You can read more here.

FRANK OPONGWIREDU

Frank's city of conviction is Schenectady:

Subject is a Violent Felony Offender with a history of Robbery and Manslaughter. Subject is also wanted by the Dekalb County Sheriffs Department in the State of Georgia for charges of Aggravated Assault with a Weapon."

You can read more here.

CHRISTOPHER RIDLEY

Christopher's city of crime is Bronx, NY:

Subject is a registered Sex Offender. Tattoo - Right Arm, 380 W/ 2 Guns, Hand holding cross."

You can read more here.

LARRY THOMPSON

Larry's city of crime: Niagara Falls, NY

Subject is a registered Sex Offender that used an online ad in attempt to solicit sexual contact from what he believed was a 12 year old child. Records indicated that the subject is also serving a 7-50 year sentence out of the State of Michigan for a gunpoint kidnapping of his female co-worker."

You can read more here.

SHON BRADLEY

Shon's city of Crime: Rochester, NY

Subject is a violent felony offender. History of Domestic Violence. Suspected of new violent crime in Monroe County."

You can read more here.

ROBERT GLANOWSKI

Robert's City of Crime: Tonawanda, NY:

Subject is a registered Sex Offender who raped a 10 year old victim. Subject identifies as a female." You can read more here.

EDMUND BROWNING

Edmund's City of Crime: NYC

Subject is a Level 2 Sex Offender. Scar center of forehead." You can read more here.

ARMENDO MORENO

Armendo's city of Crime: Westchester

Att. Murder 2nd, Sodomy 1st, Aggravated Sexual Abuse 1st, Assault 1st, Criminal Possession Weapon 2nd" You can read more here.

DOMINIC KING

Dominic's city of Conviction: Kingston

Tattoo left arm “Roya Nazir”. Tattoo right arm “Bubbles”, “Carmela” (inside a heart), “ Dominic”. Tattoo Chest “ Loyalty Ova Money”. Subject has a history of Domestic Violence. Subject is also a suspect in a recently Ulster County homicide." You can read more here.

KAESHON DARBY

Kaeshon's city of Conviction: Suffolk County

Subject also has pending Domestic Violence related charges in Suffolk County and recently fled from police to avoid apprehension." You can read more here.

KEVIN HEREDIA

Kevin's city of Conviction: NYC

Subject is a Violent Felony Offender and is additionally wanted for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd: Loaded Firearm in NYC. " You can read more here.

DANDRE TOOLE

Dandre's location of Crime: New York City

Subject a known gang member and a domestic violence offender. Tattoo flames on neck. Subject is also wanted for questioning by the New York City Police Dept. " You can read more here.

ANTHONY JACKSON

Anthony's location of Crime: New York City

Subject removed his GPS electronic monitoring device. Tattoo left arm “ Charlotte” Tattoo right arm “ In Love memory of Grandpa” " You can read more here.

