Picnic In The Park Is Back In New Hartford For 2020

if you're looking for the taste of amazing food trucks in Central New York, look no further than Picnic In The Park in New Hartford on Tuesdays.

It's Year three for New Hartford's Picnic in the Park. 2020 will bigger and better than ever, and safe for everyone during COVID19.

The Utica Food Truck Association will be holding the weekly events at the Sherrillbrook Park. The food trucks are all ready to go, offering a variety of options, from Asian to Mexican to traditional Barbecue.

We will be following state COVID 19 guidelines as well which works out perfect with all of the ample space in the park. We look forward to seeing everyone!"

Picnic In The Park will be held on Tuesday's throughout the summer of 2020 from 3PM - 7PM. This event starts Tuesday June 15th and runs until further notice. You can follow the Utica Food Truck Association on Facebook for weekly updates.

Sherrillbrook Park is located at 4191 New York State Route 12, New Hartford, NY 13413.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Who Is The Utica Food Truck Association?

The Utica Food Truck Association (UFTA) is Utica’s 1st and foremost food truck association. The UFTA was established in 2016 in order to provide Central New Yorker's with a standard of mobile food vending unlike any before.

Love Burgers?

Do you love a good burger? Have you wanted to take part in a competitive burger eating competition? Take a trip on New York's Burger Trail.