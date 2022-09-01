Own A Pickup? Major Recall In New York State

Even with the gas prices at absurd levels, there are so many of us who love to drive pickup trucks. Whether it is for your everyday job, or to haul a camper or boat on the weekend, there is nothing like the power, the look and comfort of a pickup truck. It doesn't matter which brand you are loyal to, there are some pretty incredible trucks being manufactured these days. But as technology changes, there are some growing pains.

If you own a particular pickup truck, there is a new recall notice that you should be aware of. Ford will be sending out a mailer and notice to owners. But if you miss that, here are the types and models that are affected.

Approximately 277,000 Ford cars and pickups are being recalled due to an issue with the rear camera lens. Ford says the vehicles involved have the 360-degree camera system and the image can become cloudy over time because the lens can degrade. The vehicles affected are the Lincoln Continental and the Ford F-250, 350 and 450 pickup trucks made between 2017 and 2020.

I have been driving trucks since I turned 16. Although I have driven all of the major brands and owned many trucks, the Chevrolet Silverado is my favorite. Chevy trucks always felt more comfortable to me. I appreciate the heritage of the Ford and Ram trucks and have nothing against them. I just feel that Chevy trucks are the smoothest and most durable I have had the pleasure of owning.

