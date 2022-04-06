The state of Oneida County is strong.

That was the message Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente delivered at his 2022 State of the County Address on Wednesday at the Shenendoah Club House at the Turning Stone Resort Casino.

Picente highlighted economic development projects including Wolfspeed, Mohawk Valley Health System's Wynn Hospital and the Nexus Center.

He also proposed a U-District Redevelopment Corporation to streamline, direct and facilitate public and private investment in Utica’s Bagg’s Square area.

The County Executive named Mohawk Valley Garden President Rob Esche; Oneida Indian Nation Representative and CEO Ray Halbritter; Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute President and CEO Anna D’Ambrosio and Savneet Sing, President and CEO of PAR Technology as the group of partners he will work with to move the redevelopment of the U-District forward.

And Picente announced a partnership with the Oneida Indian Nation and the Griffiss Institute to create a signature event that highlights the region’s food, entertainment, sports and technology.

The exhibition called All Roads FEST, is planned to feature tasting rooms, interactive displays, guest lectures, technology demos, competitions, performances and startup showcases across three days in July 2023.

“The COVID-19 pandemic was a challenge unlike any other,” Picente said. “I’m proud of the work we have done as a government to lead this community through the uncertain and fearful days of March 2020, to the hope brought on by the vaccine and now to the final stages where we strive every day to keep us on the path to normalcy. We have learned valuable lessons. We have seen new and old issues exacerbated by this virus throughout our community. We cannot pretend they do not exist. We have to rise to meet them.”

You can read Picente’s address at ocgov,net.

A video of the State of the County Address can be viewed in its entirety here.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Mega Build The local non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which builds and provides bed to children in need, held a Mega Build at the Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford. Over 400 volunteers helped build 276 bed over three days!.

7 Weird Things Seen In Central New York