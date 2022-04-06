And they're off!

Vernon Downs is getting ready for the start of the 2022 harness racing season.

Opening Day at Vernon Downs is set for Saturday, April 16 with a post-time of 6:05.

The first 250 fans who arrive at the promotions desk following the conclusion of Race 3 will have the chance to collect a free t-shirt and 2022 schedule magnet.

“After the last few years, we are excited to welcome racing fans back in the stands and look forward to a great season,” says Stephen Gibson, Vernon Downs Director of Marketing. “We have new promotions lined up, as well as our popular Horseplay Car Giveaway. We will also have fireworks once again this year on July 2nd following live racing. We invite fans of all ages to come check out the action each night to help make this our best season yet.”

Other notable dates on the schedule include:

Saturday, May 7th - Kentucky Derby Day Specials: Come to Vernon Downs and catch all the action from historic Churchill Downs live from the track. Food trucks will be on property to offer racing fans a wide variety of local food options. As part of the festivities, there will also be a special hat contest, as well as other promotions and giveaways to add to the day-long Derby excitement.

Saturday, July 2nd - Independence Day Weekend Fireworks: To celebrate the Fourth of July in style, Vernon Downs will have a special fireworks display after the completion of the final race on the card. Food trucks will also be available throughout the day for fans of all ages.

Entry to the track is free every race day.

The season will run through November 19.

For a full race schedule and a list of promotions for each race day, visit the Vernon Downs Racing and Vernon Downs Casino and Hotel website.

