Jack to Jill: New York Ballparks Unveil New Face on Classic Snack

Peanuts and Cracker Jack's: you can't buy one at a baseball game, without buying the other.

Every baseball fan has heard, and probably sang, Take Me Out to the Ballgame, at one time or another. As you sing it, you reach the pitch for the concession stand, in which the singer requests you (who we never meet) to buy them some peanuts and Cracker Jack's. It's a song that has been sung for generations, and a snack that has been consumed just as long.

Philadelphia Phillies v Washington Nationals Cracker Jacks being sold at a baseball game / Getty Images loading...

Entering the 2022 season, however, the classic snack will have a "new face" representing it, and the new look will be on-hand in New York ballparks for Opening Day.

Get our free mobile app

Meet "Cracker Jill", Pepsi's New Take on a Classic Snack

PepsiCo has unveiled the new face of the iconic ballpark snack, Cracker Jill. The company has created five different representations on a series of special-edition bags, according to the New York Post, all of which will be for-sale at ballparks across the country this year, including Yankee Stadium and Citi Field in New York.

The company also retained the services of singer Normani, who voiced a rendition of Take Me Out to the Ballgame to celebrate the launch of the new era of the snack.

The Post also reports that PepsiCo will be donating $200,000 to the nonprofit Women’s Sports Foundation, as a continuation of their support of women in sports.

MLB's Opening Day is April 7th, 2022

The announcement by PepsiCo and Frito Lay comes just hours before the first pitch of the 2022 MLB season, as Opening Day is set for Thursday, April 7th. Though New York Yankees' fans will have to wait one more day before seeing their team take on the Boston Red Sox, (most of) the rest of the league will be kicking off their seasons on Thursday.

Opening Day was delayed by one week this season, due to Major League Baseball and the Players' Association being locked out for the majority of the winter. Though threats were made to cancel games, it did not ultimately come to fruition, and the league instead chose to postpone games one week, truncate Spring Training, and commit to a full 162-game regular season.

Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros Cracker Jacks being sold outside of a baseball game / Getty Images loading...

When the regular season does get going on April 7th, keep a close eye on the concession stands at your local ballpark. You're likely to see the new era of baseball's famous snack somewhere nearby.

Babe Ruth Played in Albany Against the Senators The Sultan of Swat. The Great Bambino. The Babe. George Herman "Babe" Ruth is one of the best baseball players of all-time, and he played a bit of baseball right here in Albany in the late 1920's.