Even Bigger Surprise Coming For Bullied CNY Teen Battling Cancer

Once bullied at Walmart for her hair, this Central New York teen is getting the surprise of her life thanks to two groups working together.

Anna LaBella is a 12 year old from Ilion, New York. She's been battling cancer for a little over 2 years now, but always finds a way to keep a smile on her face. She is doing much better now after her issues with Walmart have been fixed.

Walmart Problem

An employee at the Herkimer Walmart was making rude comments and jokes to Anna about her hair every time she would walk through the door. Even though her parents had brought the issue up to store management, nothing was being done about the rude Walmart greeter.

Thanks to social media, something was eventually done. Anna's mother, Jess LaBella, took to Facebook to complain about the issue and the support came pouring in. Some of the top managers at Walmart called Jess to say they were handling the situation. Not only was the rude employee fired, but he met Anna at the store to apologize himself.

Walmart then made their apology even sweeter by gifting Anna a wagon full of goodies for her and her brother.

Just this week Anna has been surprised with a gift even better than before.

A Trip To Walt Disney World

Thanks to a generous gift from Amazing Gracie's Gift Foundation, Anna and her family are going on a trip to Give Kids The World Village and Disney World later this April. Amazing Gracie's is a non-profit foundation that looks to help families with young children battling cancer. This has been a dream for Anna and she excited to have the chance to go with her family.

Strong Little Souls, another nonprofit organization, is looking to raise money for the family to rent an RV for the trip. The goal is $5,000 and it would provide enough for rent, gas, and spending cash for them in Orlando. They have currently raised $2,235 towards the trip.

You can help Anna and her family by donating today. Simply click the available here OR donate through Venmo by sending it to @campaignooat with a note that says "Arianna".

