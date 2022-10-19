This Incredible Lake Placid, New York Property May Be Your Next Great Investment

There's some great opportunities for investment in Upstate New York. If you're looking for a chance to own a property that can attract visitors from all over, a really great place to do that is in the Adirondacks.

Specifically, Lake Placid. Thousands of people visit Lake Placid each and every year, year round, for a getaway from their everyday lives. What if you could be the owner of a property where people could stay in the area? Alas, an opportunity has arisen, and it's one you can take advantage of.

The Whiteface Club & Resort is known as the "resort community" of the Adirondacks. Not only do they have seasonal cottages to take advantage of, but they also have condos and townhomes, and luxury properties as well.

A listing was put on Zillow in September that shows a beautiful property: 3914 square feet on over 400 acres of land.

Beautiful Adirondack design townhouse duplex located at the 400 plus acres Whiteface Club & Resort. Conveniently located just steps to the Golf Clubhouse with restaurant, Lake Placid lakefront sandy beach and tennis courts. Panoramic lake and mountain views from the open great room and dining room, sun deck, master bedroom and 2 covered porches.

What's great about this property specifically is that if you've ever wanted the amenities of living at a resort or club, you get it with this investment Your affiliation with the home owners association gets you 5 memberships for their 18-hole championship golf course, tennis and beach. You also don't have to worry about any kind of snow plowing, exterior maintenance, or lawn care - it's all included.

There's also three fireplaces, hardwood floors throughout, a chef's kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths a lower level bunk area and a bonus room.

The listing says it's an "excellent vacation rental potential and ability to lock and leave."

Did we mention it's being sold with ALL furnishings included? Check it out for yourself. Can you afford the $2,795,000 price tag?

Beautiful, huh?

See Inside The 250 Million Dollar Penthouse Now For Sale in New York City If you had the money, would you buy this penthouse? It's located at the tallest building in the world: 217 West 57th Street in New York City is the Central Park Tower. This $250,000,000 penthouse that just hit the real estate market is located. It has 23 rooms: 7 bedrooms, 9 and a half bathrooms and just over is 17,000 square feet.