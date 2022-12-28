Since 1878, the townhouse at 10 East 64th Street in New York City has entertained and housed noteworthy and notorious socialites in its five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths. Now it’s looking for a new owner since the passing of its previous occupant, Ivana Trump.

The Upper East Side abode is turning heads for its opulent and extravagant style – a trademark of the former owner. Whether the home is in your taste or not, you can’t argue the location is one of the most desirable in the world: tucked between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue and only a half block off of Central Park by the zoo.

Just one look at the gold and iron front doors and the facade's columns, and you know this isn't an ordinary New York City brownstone.

Take A Look Inside Ivana Trump's Gilded NY Home Ivana Trump purchased the house in 1992 after divorcing Donald Trump and lived there for 30 years until her death. She paid $2.5 million for the home, which is just over $5.3 million adjusted for inflation today. Clearly the property was a good investment, as it’s now selling for $26.5 million.

If you had to use one word to describe the place, it would likely be ‘lavish.’ The walls are paneled in silk, the fireplaces are gold-inlaid marble, and the bathrooms have chandeliers. There six stories of 10 foot ceilings over 8,750 square-feet. If that’s not enough room for you to entertain the elite, take the party to the 700 additional square feet of outdoor space, including a private courtyard.

Take a look inside:

(Photos courtesy of Modlin Group LLC via Zillow)