Scary and For Sale! Three Haunted Dolls On Albany Facebook Market

When you saw Chucky did you say, "that looks like a marvelous time"? When you watched Annabelle did you think, "I gotta get me one of those"? Maybe your house just isn't haunted to your liking, and you need a little extra malevolence in your life. Then do I have the Facebook marketplace offering for you!

"Antique doll set. Sometimes they move, but Psalm 91 will calm them down. Will deliver. PM for more info and pricing."

Posted in the "518 Online Garage Sale" group, you can scoop up these rambunctious little scamps to add to your collection of dolls that sometimes move by themselves but are probably not watching you while you sleep.

The $123,456 price tag listed is a placeholder, so you'll have to contact the seller to get the real value. Based on my limited occult knowledge, you can probably pick them up for somewhere in the $660s.

Condition is set to "Used - Like New," so rest assured they are just as pristine as the day they first danced with the devil himself. For me, it's all in the eyes. They're just too human. The first one looks like a doll, but the second two definitely look like kids that got their souls trapped, right?

Now, by the seller's own admission, these three can get a little rowdy at times, but there's one surefire way to calm them down: a good old fashioned reading of Psalm 91. Here's a charming excerpt:

"You will not fear the terror of night, nor the arrow that flies by day, nor the pestilence that stalks in the darkness, nor the plague that destroys at midday. A thousand may fall at your side, ten thousand at your right hand, but it will not come near you."

Protection of a higher power or no, three dolls potentially responsible for the quick dispatch of 11,000 is a ratio I'm not letting into my house, but you do you!

Added bonus: the seller says they will deliver! Assuming the trio isn't already on their way to your house right this second. Sweet dreams.