Peter Noone Returns To The New York State Fair
It’s a tradition at the Great New York State Fair.
Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone will return to the Fair on Tuesday, August 30 at Chevy Court at 1:00 PM.
It will mark the 12th appearance at the State Fair for the singer of hits like “Mrs. Brown You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter,” “A Kind of Hush, ” "I'm Into Something Good" and “I’m Henry the VIII I Am.”
All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with Fair admission. Concerts at the Fair are sponsored by Chevrolet.
To date, Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced include:
- Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m. August 24, Chevy Court stage
- Chevelle, 8 p.m. August 24, Chevy Park stage
- The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. August 25, Chevy Park stage
- Niko Moon, 6 p.m. August 26, Chevy Court stage
- TLC, 8 p.m. August 26, Chevy Park stage
- Tesla, 6 p.m. August 27, Chevy Court stage
- Foreigner, 8 p.m. August 28, Chevy Park stage
- Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. August 29, Chevy Park stage
- Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, 6 p.m. August 30, Chevy Court stage
- Nelly, 8 p.m. August 31, Chevy Park stage
- Riley Green, 8 p.m. September 1, Chevy Park stage
- Tai Verdes, 1 p.m. September 2, Chevy Court stage
- Gin Blossoms, 6 p.m. September 2, Chevy Court stage
- 24KGoldn, 8 p.m. September 2, Chevy Park stage
- COIN, 2 p.m. September 3, Chevy Park stage
- Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. September 3, Chevy Park stage
- Night Ranger, 4 p.m. September 5, Chevy Court stage
The 2022 Great New York State Fairs run from Wednesday, August 24, through Monday, September 5.
You can learn more about the New York State Fair at nysfair.ny.gov.
