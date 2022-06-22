Peter Noone Returns To The New York State Fair

It’s a tradition at the Great New York State Fair.

Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone will return to the Fair on Tuesday, August 30 at Chevy Court at 1:00 PM.

It will mark the 12th appearance at the State Fair for the singer of hits like “Mrs. Brown You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter,” “A Kind of Hush, ” "I'm Into Something Good" and “I’m Henry the VIII I Am.”

courtesy of New York State Fair loading...

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with Fair admission. Concerts at the Fair are sponsored by Chevrolet.

To date, Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced include:

Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m. August 24, Chevy Court stage

Chevelle, 8 p.m. August 24, Chevy Park stage

The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. August 25, Chevy Park stage

Niko Moon, 6 p.m. August 26, Chevy Court stage

TLC, 8 p.m. August 26, Chevy Park stage

Tesla, 6 p.m. August 27, Chevy Court stage

Foreigner, 8 p.m. August 28, Chevy Park stage

Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. August 29, Chevy Park stage

Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, 6 p.m. August 30, Chevy Court stage

Nelly, 8 p.m. August 31, Chevy Park stage

Riley Green, 8 p.m. September 1, Chevy Park stage

Tai Verdes, 1 p.m. September 2, Chevy Court stage

Gin Blossoms, 6 p.m. September 2, Chevy Court stage

24KGoldn, 8 p.m. September 2, Chevy Park stage

COIN, 2 p.m. September 3, Chevy Park stage

Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. September 3, Chevy Park stage

Night Ranger, 4 p.m. September 5, Chevy Court stage

The 2022 Great New York State Fairs run from Wednesday, August 24, through Monday, September 5.

You can learn more about the New York State Fair at nysfair.ny.gov.



