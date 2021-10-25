Cute Alpacas Invade New York State Fairgrounds This Weekend For Furry Fun

Aren't Alpaca's one of the cutest animals? There will be more than plenty on showcase Halloween Weekend at the New York State Fairgrounds.

On Facebook, the Great New York State Fair is having a little fun with puns calling this an Alpacalypse. Of course, that is of course because Halloween is this Sunday. So how about this, do the trick or treating with your little ghouls and goblins on Sunday, but Saturday take a ride to Syracuse and see the Alpacas.

This will be all part of the Alpaca Showtacular. On the grounds for the weekend will be numerous things to take part in. There is going to be a silent auction with items from farms, vendors, and individuals that you can bid on. A 50/50 raffle is happening too which could see you winning something neat. Of course, you can see, and maybe even pet the Alpacas too.

So, pretty much this is a festival for Alpaca lovers and farmers who deal with Alpacas too. There is going to be an actual live auction that you can attend and watch too.

One of the coolest things is how much you'll be able to learn about these cute animals. You can talk with the people who breed them, and also find out how the Alpaca Farming industry is growing, which is at a rapid rate. Curious why? It is for their fleece. Alpacas offer a much warmer and denser fleece than the sheep and with our cold New York winters, of course, this is the perfect state to hold an event like this. Find out more about the event here.

