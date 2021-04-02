Performing Arts Centers In New York Can Reopen Today

Small performing arts and entertainment venues in New York state can re-open at 33 percent capacity starting today.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says venues can host up to 100 people indoors and up to 200 outdoors.

Cuomo says if attendees show proof of a completed vaccination or recent negative test result, capacity can increase to 150 or 500 respectively.

The Excelsior Pass is now available to show proof of vaccination.

Face coverings and social distancing will also be required.

"New York's beloved arts and entertainment venues have been hard hit by the public health guidance we've implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19, and after a long and difficult period, I am glad to see them reopen their doors to New Yorkers," Cuomo said. "Attendees will need to follow strict guidance to keep themselves and others safe, but they'll now be able to watch world-class performances and take part in our state's thriving arts and culture scene once again."