Pawling, NY Man Killed in Three Car Crash on State Route 22

A 51-year-old man from Pawling was killed on Tuesday after his car veered into the opposite lane of traffic.

New York Police say that they are still investigating the cause of the crash that took place in the town of Dover on November 30, 2021 at approximately 6:30pm.

According to a written release from State Police their preliminary investigation indicates that "a 2012 Hyundai Accent operated by David C. Elwell...was northbound on State Route 22 south of North Nellie Hill Road and entered the southbound lane for unknown reasons. Elwell struck a southbound 2003 GMC Envoy which was subsequently rear-ended by a 2019 Hino truck."

Paramedics pronounced David Elwell dead at the scene. The operator of the Hino truck was released without reported injuries. There were three people inside the GMC Envoy that was hit twice. They were all brought to MidHudson Regional Hospital with injuries that police say are non-life threatening.

The accident is still under investigation.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on a written release from New York State Police. No additional information was available at the time of this posting.]

