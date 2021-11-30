An Illinois man is under arrest after allegedly pointing an assault rifle at a truck driver while sitting in a pickup truck while both were travelling on I-90 yesterday near the town of Dunkirk.

New York State Police say they were contacted by a truck driver just before 3:00pm on Monday, November 29, 2021 who said that the “male passenger of a silver Ford F-150 pointed what appeared to be an assault rifle at him, out the window of the truck, while traveling on the Thruway.”

State Police found the vehicle near mile marker 468. Troopers say that they saw a Stag Arms AR-15 loaded with a 30-round magazine in the truck, along with a bag that contained 125 live rounds of ammunition.

The driver of the F-150 was not charged but the passenger, identified as 23-year-old Tyler S. Ringwood of Charleston, Illinois, was arrested. He faces the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2 nd Degree (loaded firearm)

Degree (loaded firearm) Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3 rd Degree (large capacity ammunition feeding device)

Degree (large capacity ammunition feeding device) Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3 rd Degree (assault weapon)

Degree (assault weapon) Menacing (with a weapon) in the 2nd Degree

Ringwood is being held at the Erie County Holding Center in lieu of bail or bond while he awaits a court appearance to answer the charges.

[Author's Note: This post is informational only and is based largely on a press release from the New York State Police. WIBX has contacted authorities for an update but none are available at this time.]

