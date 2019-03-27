Parkway Center Hosting Vietnam Veterans Day

Vietnam veterans in Central New York are invited to head out to the Parkway Center, Memorial Parkway in Utica, for Vietnam Veterans Day.

This event will be held at 1PM on Friday, March 29th. This event will be a commemoration pinning ceremony and staff will present all living Vietnam Era Veterans that served between November 1st, 1955 to May 15th, 1975, regardless of location, with a special lapel pin.

If you'd like more information about this event you are encouraged to contact Candy Curry at 315-223-3973.