Were There 3 UFOs Flying Over Clinton In February?

Someone reported seeing three bright dancing lights over Clinton recently to the National UFO Reporting Center .

The individual claims they saw three bright lights that looked like they were dancing on February 16, 2019, in Clinton. The three orbs were high in the sky southwest of their location.

Here's a look at the full report:

National UFO Reporting Center

Sighting Report

Occurred: 2/16/2019 00:30 (Entered as : 2/16/19 0:30)

Reported: 2/18/2019 10:44:47 AM 10:44

Posted: 2/22/2019

Location: Clinton, NY

Shape: Light

Duration: at least one hour

Three bright dancing lights, seeming to attract and repel while staying close to one another. Looked out the window before going to bed to see three lights high in the sky southwest of my location. They seemed to be dancing...almost like magnets, attracting and repelling one another in what seemed from my vantage point to be in close proximity to one another. I watched, left the window then came back 30 minutes later to see they had moved left of where I had originally seen them. They were still doing the dance. I did not stay up to see how long they stayed there.

Are you a believer or a non-believer?

Neil deGrasse Tyson Astrophysicist and author says: " People, I think, have a conflated concept of a UFO with whether we're visited by aliens. UFO means an unidentified flying object, this is a highly non-specific term. It is so non-specific it admits you don't know what you're looking at...Just because you don't know what it is your looking at doesn't mean it's an intelligent alien visiting from another planet."