Take a peek inside the new playground for adults coming to central New York. Pinz will open in Sangertown Square Mall this Spring - a place to play, eat, drink and hear live music.

The first Pinz location in New York will have 10 lanes of bowling with club lights and video screens, 60 different arcade and interactive games, a bar with 25 beers on tap, a 100 seat restaurant and live music. There will also be an outdoor patio with a fire pit, bar and games, including bar pong for the warmer months.

Photo provided by Pinz

“We are excited to be bringing our unique blend of entertainment and upscale food and beverage options to New Hartford.” said PiNZ CEO David Breen.

Construction is under way inside the 20,000 square foot space in the Macy’s wing of Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford. Take a look at what it looks like now and what it'll look like when Pinz opens May 1.

BOWLING BEFORE

TSM

BOWLING AFTER

Photo provided by Pinz

BAR - Before

TSM

BAR AFTER

Photo provided by Pinz

The new place in central New York to bowl, eat, drink and play will open May 1 with great deals including Taco Tuesdays and half price pizza and appetizers. They'll even have the area's largest pretzel.

Photo provided by Pinz

Pinz will open at 11am every day and close at 11pm on weekdays, 1am on the weekends. They are currently hiring all positions and you can apply at Pinzbowl.com .