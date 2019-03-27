Easter Bunny Hops On Over To Destiny USA For 2019 Season

If you're out near Syracuse, don't forget to meet the Easter Bunny. The Easter Bunny will begin the 2019 Easter season at Destiny USA.

A special Easter Parade will be held Saturday at 10AM on March 30th at the new Apex Entertainment. The parade will include the Easter Bunny, some of his friends and any children that want to join in. It will conclude in the Center Atrium, where free refreshments will be waiting.

The current schedule for the season includes the following:

Monday - Friday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday - 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday - 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Also coming up on April 7th, there will be a different event for Easter. Destiny USA has teamed up with Autism Speaks for our Bunny Cares event. Bunny Cares will be on April 7th from 9:00 am until 11:00 am, welcoming children to a photo environment supportive of their sensory, physical, and developmental needs. This will take place prior to public hours. Space is limited, preregistration is encouraged.