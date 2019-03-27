Could New York Finally Put An End to Those Annoying Robocalls?

New proposed legislation could make robocalls a thing of the past in New York State.

Your cell phone rings. You look down, and it's a number you don't recognize (or, in some cases, it's your OWN phone number ). Concerned, you pick it up - and it's an offer about "your current credit card account" or a call suggesting you own the IRS a significant amount of money. It's a robocall - and it's annoying - and in some cases, a scam.

According to YouMail , a company that tracks robocalls and offers a call blocking application, over 47.8 billion robocalls were placed nationwide in 2018. Continuing the trend, over 10 billion robocalls have been placed in the first two months of 2019.

Two New York legislators have submitted a new bill for consideration, aimed at stopping the practice. The "Robocall Prevention Act" would increase fines for robocallers, prohibit robocalls except in emergencies and with the express consent of the recipient, and would require phone companies to provide technology that prevents unwanted calls, and would be free to phone users.

In fact, Verizon is already on board: the cell phone carrier announced they would be providing free software to wireless users to block spam/robocalls.

How many robocalls do you get every day?

[h/t lohud.com]