Two State Troopers from Central New York are being honored for courage and heroism as part of the annual New York State Police Awards Ceremony, including one who received the agency's highest aware from bravery.

That honor is called the Brummer Award, presented to a trooper who represents valor, heroism, and outstanding performance.

Trooper Robert Stawicki of Troop D is the recipient of the 2022 Brummer Award for actions while responding to a house fire in the town of Schroeppel on December 15, 2021.

State Police officials described his response once arriving on scene this way:

...Upon arrival, they found the home fully engulfed in flames. Trooper Stawicki ran to the front of the residence, and without hesitation, entered the structure. He observed an unconscious child approximately eight feet inside the residence, and with flames rolling over his head, he pulled the child to the outside. The child was unresponsive, so Trooper Stawicki immediately administered CPR while Trooper Nelson continued to search the property for additional survivors and awaited the arrival of medical personnel. Trooper Stawicki’s quick thinking and valiant efforts kept the child alive at the scene. His courage under duress was remarkable...

Sadly, despite the best effort of the Trooper Stawicki, the child was unable to survive and died at the hospital, officials said.

Another Trooper from Troop D, Andre Wiley, was received on of the NYSP Superintendent's Commendation Awards for similar quick action while responding to a house fire last year. This one involved a burning house in the town of Van Buren.

Once on scene, Trooper Wiley learned from a neighbor that there was likely an 81-year-old woman still inside the burning home. State Police say Wiley entered the fully engulfed home and was able to locate the elderly woman on the second floor. He carried the unresponsive woman outside, where she regained consciousness. Officials say it was Trooper Wiley's heroic actions that saved her life and is expected to make a full recovery.

Troop D is comprised of Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties.

For more on the annual New York State Police Awards, click here.

