New York Mega Millions Announce “Human Error” In Winning Ticket

If you played the the Mega Millions on May 10, 2022, hold on to your ticket. Accidents happen - even when it comes to announcing the lottery numbers. Oops.

The afternoon of May 11, the New York State Lottery announced that an error was made which led to the incorrect announcement of winning numbers for the drawing.

During the May 10, 2022 Mega Millions drawing, human error resulted in the incorrect input of the winning numbers in New York State, resulting in an incorrect publishing of the Mega Ball number. The New York Lottery is actively working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Lottery officials said John Crow mistakenly called the gold Mega Ball as 6 when it was actually a 9.

If I Played, What Does This Mean?

Well, if you played, it's possible that you *could* be a winner. The New York Lottery shared that the winning numbers are the following:

15-19-20-61-70 and Mega Ball 9. Again, a 6 was called when in reality, the Mega Ball is 9.

The New York State Lottery is advising that all players keep their tickets until the "issue" is resolved.

How Exactly Does One Play The Mega Millions?

According to the game website, Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 pm ET. Five white balls are drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 70; one gold Mega Ball is drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 25. You win if the numbers on one row of your ticket match the numbers of the balls drawn on that date. There are nine ways to win a prize, from $2 to the jackpot. If no one wins the jackpot, the money is added to the jackpot for the next drawing. Overall chances of winning a prize are 1 in 24.

May- 45 New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted 44 different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on March 28th, as we publish this article.

These 15 New York State Counties Have The Highest Home Prices Buying home across America is expensive. According to Realtor.com , the national median home price for single family homes hit a new record high of $405,000 in March. Where in New York State are the highest home prices?

Based on the most up to date statistics from Realtor.com, these 15 counties have the highest median home prices. Scroll through to see how much they cost and what the largest and/or most expensive home on the market in that county looks like.