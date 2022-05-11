NOTE: This is a developing story and more information will be posted as soon as it is available.

Authorities are still working an active fire investigation at a Mohawk Valley prison.

Emergency responders from multiple agencies were called to the scene of the Marcy Correctional Facility located at 9000 Old River Road in Marcy, New York. It is a medium security prison for men.

Very few details are known at this time except that officials say that there are multiple people being treated for burns. The severity of the injuries is not known at this time.

Ambulances from more than half a dozen companies have been called to the scene.

Officials have not begun to publicly speculate on the cause of the fire.

