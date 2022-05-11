Massive Wave Wrecks 39-Foot Boat; 4 Rescued Off Coast Of New York

Growing up near the ocean, one thing became abundantly clear, don't mess with the force of water. Being wiped out by a six foot wave, while you are body-surfing is one thing. Being on a boat when a 20 foot wave comes over the top, is another story. On Sunday, four lucky sailors found out how much damage water can do.

According to cbsboston.com, the United States Coast Guard made a dramatic rescue of four injured sailors on Sunday after their vessel, named Calypso, suffered significant damage from what was described by their life savers as a "rogue wave."

Nypost.com reported that the wave hit the boat 80 miles south of Montauk, New York, while the four men were sailing aboard the 39-foot Calypso. WBZ in Boston showed the dramatic video and interviewed the brave rescue team from the MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew of the US Coast Guard Air Station in Cape Cod.

The video shows Coast Guard members jumping into the southern Long Island waters to rescue the crew from the damaged boat.

According to Snejana Faberov of nypost.com, "a “rogue wave” had knocked down Calypso’s mast and injured the four sailors, who were able to call for help. “There were 16- to 17-foot waves out there at the time,” Petty Officer Briana Carter told the Boston Globe. The rescue mission was complicated by rough seas, high winds and dwindling sunlight. More saved lives courtesy of the United States Coast Guard. Thank you to all of our military service men and women!

