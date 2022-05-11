NYS Forest Rangers Came To Oneida County To Help Put Out Brushfire
When it comes to being a Forest Ranger, there is no such thing as a typical day.
One Day They Can Be Helping With Prescribed Burns
That is exactly what they did in the Capital Region when it was time to do a prescribed burn of the Albany Pine Bush. If you're not certain what a prescribed burn is exactly, it's when land is intentionally set ablaze in a controlled fashion to prevent one of many things. For more information on prescribed burns, click here.
A Brush Fire Began In Forestport
While not prescribed as mentioned above, Forest Rangers for the Department of Environmental Conservation still step in. The fire began in the area of Round Lake Road on May 1st and within a number of hours, put into patrol status according to the DEC. It wasn't for a few more days, May 4th, until the blaze was out completely.
The DEC does remind residents of New York State that there still is currently a burn ban in effect until May 14th.
What Forest Rangers Do When There Isn't An Emergency
They train on a variety of things.
As you can see by those photos, training took place over the last few days for Technical Rescues which can be a vital skill to have in tricky situations. Rangers also took part in some hoist training as well from a helicopter.
Forest Rangers truly do a lot and learn how to do even more on a weekly basis. Thank you for everything you do inside New York States borders.
