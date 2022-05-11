When it comes to being a Forest Ranger, there is no such thing as a typical day.

One Day They Can Be Helping With Prescribed Burns

NYS DEC NYS DEC loading...

That is exactly what they did in the Capital Region when it was time to do a prescribed burn of the Albany Pine Bush. If you're not certain what a prescribed burn is exactly, it's when land is intentionally set ablaze in a controlled fashion to prevent one of many things. For more information on prescribed burns, click here.

A Brush Fire Began In Forestport

NYS DEC NYS DEC loading...

While not prescribed as mentioned above, Forest Rangers for the Department of Environmental Conservation still step in. The fire began in the area of Round Lake Road on May 1st and within a number of hours, put into patrol status according to the DEC. It wasn't for a few more days, May 4th, until the blaze was out completely.

The DEC does remind residents of New York State that there still is currently a burn ban in effect until May 14th.

What Forest Rangers Do When There Isn't An Emergency

They train on a variety of things.

NYS DEC NYS DEC loading...

As you can see by those photos, training took place over the last few days for Technical Rescues which can be a vital skill to have in tricky situations. Rangers also took part in some hoist training as well from a helicopter.

NYS DEC NYS DEC loading...

NYS DEC NYS DEC loading...

Forest Rangers truly do a lot and learn how to do even more on a weekly basis. Thank you for everything you do inside New York States borders.

NYS DEC NYS DEC loading...

LOOK: Here are the best lake towns to live in Many of the included towns jump out at the casual observer as popular summer-rental spots--the Ozarks' Branson, Missouri, or Arizona's Lake Havasu--it might surprise you to dive deeper into some quality-of-life offerings beyond the beach and vacation homes. You'll likely pick up some knowledge from a wide range of Americana: one of the last remaining 1950s-style drive-ins in the Midwest; a Florida town that started as a Civil War veteran retirement area; an island boasting some of the country's top public schools and wealth-earners right in the middle of a lake between Seattle and Bellevue; and even a California town containing much more than Johnny Cash's prison blues.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

CHECK IT OUT: The best county to live in for each state

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America