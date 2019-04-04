Ozzy Osbourne Postpones All 2019 Shows

Ozzy Osbourne has postponed all of his 2019 shows. An official statement notes that he's recovering from an injury that was "sustained while dealing with his recent bout of pneumonia."

It's the latest setback for the 70-year-old singer, who already postponed his entire U.K. and European tour while recovering in the hospital from pneumonia and a hand infection that pulled him off the road last year.

"I can't believe I have to reschedule more tour dates," Osbourne said in a new statement. "Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now. I'm grateful for the love and support I'm getting from my family, my band, friends and fans. It's really what's keeping me going. Just know that I am getting better every day. I will fully recover ... I will finish my tour ... I will be back!"

Most of the North American tour dates have been rescheduled for next year, with the first starting on May 27 in Atlanta and winding up with an unspecified Los Angeles date in July at the Hollywood Bowl. The U.K. and European dates will be rescheduled within a few weeks.

According to the statement, Osbourne "fell at his Los Angeles home aggravating years-old injuries (from his 2003 ATV accident ) that required surgery last month. [He] will remain under doctor's care in Los Angeles as he recovers."

Just a couple weeks ago, Osbourne's son Jack said his dad was getting better because he was once again complaining about things. He was hospitalized in February for complications from a flu infection; in October he had emergency surgery for the hand infection that could have been fatal .

After concluding Black Sabbath 's farewell tour in 2017, Osbourne announced his own goodbye run , even though he later backtracked and explained that the No More Tours 2 shows would mark the end of extensive tour dates, not performing. "I'm not going on tour for six months at a time anymore," he said. "I’d like to spend some time at home. ... I just need to slow it down a little."

Ozzy Osbourne 2020 North American Tour

5/27 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

5/29 – Sunrise, FL, BB&T Center

5/31 – Tampa, FL, MidFlorida Credit Union

6/2 – Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

6/4 – Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center

6/6 – Hershey, PA, Hershey Park Stadium

6/11 – Pittsburgh, PA, KeyBank Pavilion

6/13 – Bangor, ME, Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

6/16 – Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

6/18 – Hamilton, ON, First Ontario Centre

6/20 – Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

6/22 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden Arena

6/24 – St Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

6/26 – Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

6/28 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

7/1 – Milwaukee, WI, Amer. Family Ins. Amp - Summerfest

7/3 – St Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

7/7 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

7/9 – Vancouver, BC, Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

7/11 – Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome

7/15 – Portland, OR, Moda Center

7/17 – Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

7/23 – Phoenix, AZ, Ak-Chin Pavilion

7/25 – San Francisco, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/29 – San Diego, CA, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/31 – Las Vegas, CA, MGM Grand Garden Arena

TBA July – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl