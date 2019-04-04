Eagles Announce Las Vegas-Only ‘Hotel California’ Shows

Eagles will play their 1976 album Hotel California in its entirety during two concerts at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas later this year.

The Sept. 27 and 28 shows are billed as the band's only North American performances of 2019. Don Henley , Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit will be joined by Vince Gill and Deacon Frey for the shows, as they have been since the 2016 death of founding member Glenn Frey.

Because the Hotel California album clocks in at less than 44 minutes, Eagles will also perform a greatest-hits set at these two shows.

Three of the classic LP's songs -- "Hotel California," "Life in the Fast Lane" and "New Kid in Town" -- were played at each stop of the band's most recent tour and, presumably, at every single Eagles show since the album's release.

As for the rest of the Hotel California songs, according to Setlist.fm, "Try and Love Again" hasn't been performed live by the group since Nov. 5, 1979 , at the Capital Centre in Landover, Md. "Wasted Time" was last heard on Nov. 21, 2005 , and "Pretty Maids All in a Row" on July 29, 2015 . "The Last Resort" was played at each of the band's three 2017 Classic East / West / Northwest appearances, while "Victim of Love" last turned up on July 17, 2018 .

Tickets for the Vegas shows go on sale to the public on April 12, with prices starting at $179 (not including applicable service charges or fees.) You can get complete information on various exclusive pre-sales at the band's official website .

Eagles Lineup Changes: A Complete Guide