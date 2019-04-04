Watch Zac Efron Become Ted Bundy in the ‘Extremely Wicked’ Trailer

I think it’s fair to say you’ve never seen Zac Efron quite like he is here in the Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile trailer. We are in uncharted waters for Mr. Troy Bolton.

That is certainly a big part of the point of his casting. Putting Efron into the role of one of the most notorious serial killers in American history is more than a cheap stunt; it’s an attempt to capture the charisma and charm that enabled Ted Bundy to get away with his crimes for as long as he did. Interestingly, the director of the recent Netflix documentary mini-series about Bundy, Conversations With a Killer , is also the director of this fiction movie about Bundy: Joe Berlinger.

Here’s the official synopsis for Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile :

A chronicle of the crimes of Ted Bundy from the perspective of Liz, his longtime girlfriend, who refused to believe the truth about him for years. Directed by Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker Joe Berlinger and starring Zac Efron, Lily Collins, Kaya Scodelario, Jeffrey Donovan, Angela Sarafyan, Dylan Baker, Brian Geraghty, Terry Kinney, Haley Joel Osment, James Hetfield, Grace Victoria Cox with Jim Parsons and John Malkovich.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile premieres on Netflix on May 3.