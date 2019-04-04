Report: ‘Black Widow’ Adds Rachel Weisz and David Harbour

We don’t know when the Black Widow movie is coming out, what it’s about, or even if it’s officially happening (Marvel hasn’t announced it officially, despite the many rumors about it for months and months), we do know a few of the actors who may be joining Scarlett Johansson in her first solo outing as Marvel’s master spy.

Variety reports that Rachel Weisz is “circling” a key role in the film, while The Hollywood Reporter says David Harbour, he of Stranger Things and the title character in the upcoming Hellboy reboot, is also in line for a major part. Neither trade has any information about who they might be playing, hero or villain, or any further details about the film behind the title and Johansson’s involvement. We don’t know when the film is set (it could be a prequel or it could actively continue the events of Avengers: Endgame ) or whether any other Marvel heroes might appear in the movie in supporting roles.

The only other bit of info we have is that the movie will be directed by Cate Shortland and written by Jac Schaeffer. Beyond that, we’re still in the dark. There are actual espionage ops that have weaker secrecy than this Black Widow movie. We should hear about official announcements and a release date at some point after Endgame opens in theaters on April 26.