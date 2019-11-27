Oneida County To Take Over Ownership Of Utica Tower

It looks like the Utica Landmark Tower won't be coming down after all.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente announced on his Facebook page today that the county will take over ownership of the Utica Tower.

Picente says it would be a shame to lose a structure that has become a symbol of the city and Oneida County will keep it lit for many years to come.

Earlier this week, the Landmark Tower Board of Directors announced that the 125 foot tower with the seven foot red letters spelling "UTICA" on top would be taken down due to liability concerns and a dispute with the State Canal Corporation.