Canastota Tree Farm Sending Hundreds of Christmas Trees to our Troops

You can make Christmas a little brighter for military families that have a loved one deployed for the holidays by donating a Christmas tree from a Central New York tree farm.

Romagnoli's Christmas Tree Farm in Canastota is collecting donations to get the trees from their farm to military families stateside and abroad. The farm partners with FedEx, who donates the driver and the trucks to deliver the trees to military posts.

According to Dewey Romagnoli, the co-owner the tree farm, his farm has been involved with Trees for Troops since 2007. The initiative was started by an association of tree farmers, who simply cut trees from their own fields to donate. That first year, the farmers donated 4300 trees across the nation.

Dewey says "the goal was really high this year" but it has already been surpassed with 350 trees donated for the troops. Two FedEx trucks will be picking up the trees on December 2.

Dewey says he wanted to be a part of Trees for Troops because "it's the least we can do for the guys and gals serving in the military, fighting for our freedom. They fight for the freedom that we take for granted."

Dewey and Linda announced the program on their Facebook page in October:

If you'd like to participate, please mail your donation to Romagnoli's Tree Farm, 8498 Oneida Valley Road, Canastota, NY 13032. Make checks payable to Romagnoli's Tree Farm. If you have any questions, please feel free to call the farm at 315-697-9498. The deadline for donations is November 30, 2019.