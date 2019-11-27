We appreciate that you spend a part of your life with us. It's our honor to help make your day just a little bit better with good conversation and great Classic Rock. Hopefully we do just that.

Another tradition we cherish is the annual airing of Arlo Guthrie's 'Alice's Restaurant.'

And to make sure you don't miss it on a very busy Thanksgiving Day, we air this classic song two times. We'll be playing 'Alice's Restaurant' for you in its entirety on Thanksgiving Day 12 Noon and 6pm.

Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family. Enjoy whatever you have going on, and we won't judge you for singing along to Arlo Guthrie's 'Alice's Restaurant!'