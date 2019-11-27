Where To Get Your Live Christmas Tree in Central New York

Whether you put up your tree right after Thanksgiving or at the last minute, here's where you can find the perfect tree in Central New York.

There's nothing that says Christmas quite like the smell of a freshly-cut pine tree in your living room. That smell just really makes it feel like Christmas, and what holiday is complete if you're not sitting in front of the tree admiring all the lights and ornaments?

Where to Buy Christmas Trees in Central New York

Balsam Acres Tree Farm - 1703 Fish Creek Rd, West Leyden, NY, Fresh trees.

315-942-2787, open 9am-5pm weekdays

Buttenschon Tree Farm - 9663 Luke Road, Marcy - They have fresh-cut and U-cut trees. Hours are Tuesday - Friday 1pm - 5pm, and Saturday and Sunday 9am - 5pm

Candella's Farm & Greenhouses - 9256 River Rd, Marcy - You can get fresh-cut trees, along with garland, wreaths, and kissing balls. Open 9am - 6pm weekdays, and 9am - 5pm weekends.

Critz Farms - 3232 Rippleton Road, Cazenovia - Fresh cut and u-cut - 10am - 6pm weekdays, 9am - 6pm weekends. 315-662-3355 Critzfarms.com

Czajkowski's Christmas Treeland - 6259 Eaton Rd, Munnsville - They have fresh cut and u-cut Christmas trees. Hours are Saturdays 9:30am - 5pm, and Sundays 10am - 5pm.

Dart's Tree Farm - 7745 Hill Rd, Hubbardsville NY - U-Cut Trees. They're open Friday - Sunday 9am - Dark. 315-824-1788

Henderberg Tree Farm - 6579 Henderberg Rd South, Rome - These guys are home to the colored Christmas tree, but they also have pre-cut and U-cut trees. Hours Weekdays 12pm - 5pm, and 9am - 5pm weekends.

Massoud's Tree Farm - 9716 Roberts Rd, Sauquoit - They have fresh-cut and u-cut trees, along with wreaths and garland. Hours 9am - 7pm weekdays, and 9am - 6pm weekends.

North Star Orchard - 4741 RT 233, Westmoreland - They've got fresh cut and u-cut trees, and are open daily from 8am - 6pm.

Naturewood Knoll Tree Farm - 2408 State Route 169, Little Falls - they've got fresh cut and u-cut trees, and are open Wednesday - Sunday 10am - 6pm. 315-823-1133 ctfany.org/custom/naturewood/

Romagnoli's Christmas Tree Farm - 8498 Oneida Valley Road, Canastota, NY - They've got colored trees, too. 315-697-9498 Romagnoli Tree Farm

Shuster Tree Farm - 4535 Senn Rd, Rome - They have fresh-cut and u-cut trees, along with wreaths. Hours are weekdays 10am - 5pm, Saturday 9am - 5pm, and Sunday 11am - 5pm.

Is there anywhere we're missing? Let us know.