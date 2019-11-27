10 Childhood Toys You Forgot About That You Can Still Buy
Do you remember that last time you cleaned the basement and found some of your childhood toys that you forgot about? We found some of those toys that you can still purchase today.
Lite Brite
Yep.. they still make Lite Brite.
Magna Doodle
No matter what age you are.. you had one of these bad boys.
Pet Rock
Can you believe we used to pay for a pet rock?
Handheld Water Games
Not sure where we got it from... but somehow ended up with one.
Pot Holder Loom
Never finished one.. it's the thought that counted.
Strawberry Shortcake Doll
I can smell this just reading it..
View Master
Not sure what the point of this really was...
Snoopy Snow Cone Machine
Kids today will never know the struggle...
Pound Puppies
It's like I can remember it... but... barely.
Milk And Juice Baby Bottles
Still wondering where the liquid went..