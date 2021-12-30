Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is sounding the alarm on the high number of COVID-19 cases in the county.

The 753 cases are the highest number of daily cases recorded in Oneida County since the pandemic began.

Picente says the county is reporting 753 new positive COVID cases today.

He says 69 percent of the new cases were among those unvaccinated.

There were also five new COVID-related deaths.

67 county residents are hospitalized.

Picente says the increasing numbers are not surprising.

“We anticipated these numbers rising and you’ll see numbers like this in prospective of populations all across the state,” said Picente.

He also says he will not be closing anything down, enacting any executive orders or be restricting New Year’s Eve activities.

Here are the latest COVID numbers from Oneida County:

753 new positive cases, 39,675 total.

2,399 active positive cases.

4% positivity rate.

5 new COVID-19-related deaths, 593 total.

3,808 in mandatory isolation & quarantine.

42 unvaccinated/25 vaccinated

51 at MVHS

8 at Rome Health

8 out of county

9 of total hospitalized are in the ICU.

7 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated

5 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.

4 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated

4 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.

3 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated

Hospitalization vaccination status by age:

20-29 years-old: 5 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated

30-39 years-old: 5 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated

40-49 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated

50-59 years-old: 8 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated

60-69 years-old: 8 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated

70-79 years-old: 7 unvaccinated/7 vaccinated

80-89 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/12 vaccinated

90-99 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated

63% of the patients currently hospitalized are unvaccinated.

The average age of the unvaccinated patients currently hospitalized is 59 years-old.

The average age of the vaccinated patients currently hospitalized is 72 years-old.

Of the vaccinated patients currently hospitalized, 80% are at least 6 months past full vaccination.

You can see the updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard:here.

