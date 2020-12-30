The Oneida City Police Department is releasing more details on a stabbing incident that happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, December 29th, 2020 on North Lake Street. The case is now an Attempted Murder case.

Police say a female victim suffering stab wounds drove themselves to Oneida Healthcare and that is where units were initially dispatched. The victim, whose identity will not be revealed, suffered multiple stab wounds and was eventually transferred to Upstate Hospital in Syracuse.

Police say a short time later the suspect, Ronald Campany II, was located at a family member's residence in the City of Oneida and authorities learned he was armed with a knife. Members of the police department arrived on scene and immediately formed a perimeter, according to officials. Law enforcement say they were able to negotiate with Campany and members went in to retrieve and elderly resident who was in the home with Campany. Negotiations continued for several minutes at a standoff and eventually Campany was disarmed and taken into custody, all while still threatening police.

Campany had been previously arrested on December 23rd, 2020 on Criminal Contempt charges after violating a previous Order of Protection with the same victim , according to police. Police say he was released that same day.

Campany is facing a number of new charges in connection with this alleged stabbing including,

Attempted Murder in the second-degree

Burglary in the first-degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third-degree

Aggravated Criminal Contempt

Assault second-degree

Criminal Contempt first-degree

2 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Criminal Mischief fourth-degree

Police say Campany was remanded to the Madison County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash bail, $500,000 bail or $1,000,000 unsecured bond. We will continue to provide more details as the become available. Oneida Police were assisted in the investigation by the Madsion County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police.