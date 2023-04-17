One of the Oldest Malls in the Country Can Be Found in Upstate NY
Ahhh, the mall. It means something different to everyone. Maybe it's a place you remember fondly as a teenage hangout spot. Maybe you and your book club members were mall walkers. Maybe you just know your local mall as a creepy abandoned building.
The fact is, change in consumer behavior over the last 10-15 years has led to a startling number of shopping mall closures across the United States. But one mall in Upstate New York has been holding steady... for over 170 years!
PADDOCK ARCADE • WATERTOWN, NEW YORK
The Paddock Arcade is the nation's oldest continuously operating (covered) shopping mall, opening all the way back in 1850! Located at 1 Public Square in Watertown, it earned a designation on the National Register of Historic Places back in 1976.
From Wikipedia:
...the arcade remains the benchmark structure in Watertown's historic downtown district. The structure runs perpendicular to the adjoining Paddock Building. The arcade was built in the Gothic style, topped with a glass roof that allowed daylight to filter through. The Paddock Building contains a 19th-century Italianate façade.
If you find yourself in Watertown, you can still walk these historic halls and do a little shopping at a range of stores, including an antiques and variety store, a café, a beauty salon and a tavern.
A mall that's over 170 years old? Pretty impressive. But I can't help but wonder... what do you think the Hot Topics looked like back in 1850? There were no bands to make t-shirts for. Do you think they had Edgar Allan Poe and Karl Marx t-shirts on the wall?