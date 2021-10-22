One Central New York School District Has Banned “Squid Game” Halloween Costumes

Netflix recently released a series called "Squid Game," and it's currently the most popular show to be released by the streaming network. So much so, everyone is using it as inspiration for Halloween. That's why one Central New York school district had to step in.

According to Syracuse.com, the Fayetteville-Manlius Mott Road, Enders Road and Fayetteville Elementary schools have banned anything related to the show.

Officials sent out a letter to parents explaining that "Squid Game" costumes do not meet their school guidelines.

"Costumes must follow school guidelines in that no items that can be interpreted as a weapon should be brought to school: including toy swords, guns, light sabers and more,” the letter said.

The letter also stated that costumes cannot be too "gory" or "scary" as it could scare other kids easily.

The reasoning behind the decision, according to F-M Superintendent Craig Tice, has a part to do with what facility and staff have seen happening at recess. He says younger students are talking about and mimicking aspects of the show at school. He said he hopes parents talk to their kids about it and reinforce this is not appropriate at school.

The show "Squid Game" features people who are in unreasonable amounts of debt, so desperate that they take part in this game to have the chance at prize money. What they don't know, prior to agreeing, is that if you lose any of the game, being "eliminated" from the games means being killed.

They play childhood games like "Red Light, Green Light, ” "Marbles," and others.

Parents have been expressing their concerns about the show on social media and how kids would come to school dressed like characters, according to Syracuse.com. Many are happy that the school district made the decision regarding costumes that they did.

Personally, I do not think the show is something that any child should be watching, I had a hard enough time watching (although I'm not done with the show yet) and it is not something that children should even be exposed to.

What are your thoughts? Do you think that F-M made the right decision, or do you think it's just a part of pop culture that regardless of age, they can take part in? Let us know inside our station app.

