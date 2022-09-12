Emmys 2022: The Full List of Winners

It’s finally time for the 74th Emmy Awards. Host Kenan Thompson leads the festivities, which honor the best comedies, dramas, limited series, variety series, and TV movies released between June of 2021 and May of this year. The show airs on NBC and the Peacock streaming service starting at 8PM Eastern.

Who will take home the top prizes? Is it Ted Lasso’s year or Only Murders in the Building? Is Better Call Saul the best drama or will Squid Game cement one of the most improbable success stories in streaming TV history with an Emmy win?

Here are the full list of nominees and winners, which will be updated live throughout the show...

Best Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Drama

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Best Limited Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Best Actress, Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actress, Drama

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Actor, Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Actor, Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick - WINNER

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Supporting Actress, Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sara Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary - WINNER

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor, Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso - WINNER

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Best Supporting Actress, Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Julia Garner, Ozark - WINNER

HoYeon Jung, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Best Supporting Actor, Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession - WINNER

O Yeong-su, Squid Game

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

John Turturro, Severance

Christopher Walken, Severance

Best Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus - WINNER

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

WIll Poulter, Dopesick

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Steve Sahn, The White Lotus

Best Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - WINNER

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live - WINNER

Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Best Directing, Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

Hacks

The Ms. Pat Show

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best Directing, Drama Series

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowjackets

Best Directing, Limited Series or Movie

Dopesick

The Dropout

Maid

Station Eleven

The White Lotus

Best Writing, Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Writing, Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowjackets

Best Writing, Limited Series or Movie

Dopesick

The Dropout

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Station Eleven

The White Lotus

Best Writing, Variety

Ali Wong: Don Wong

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

Nicole Byer: BBW

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

