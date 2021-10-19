Play in a ‘Real’ Squid Game Happening Oct 26 in New York

Squid Game is a phenomenon from Netflix that has taken over my social media feeds. It's a fascinating commentary on modern life, debt, and the lust for money.

What is Squid Game?

If you're not familiar with the series on Netflix here is a quick, spoiler-free synopsis. It's a series from South Korea about a group of strangers that are forced to play a series of "childhood" games to win millions of dollars. The catch is that if you're eliminated from the game...you're killed.

It's a sick twisted storyline that has been used in other movies like "Battle Royal" and "Hunger Games". Since it's become such a big hit on Netflix expect tons of people dressed as the characters from the series. Even Saturday Night Live did a parody of it this past weekend with Rami Malek and Pete Davidson.

Squid Game New York?

Now, there's a real-life version of "Squid Game" that is happening in New York City on October 26th. Participants will play traditional Korean kids' games seen in the dark series, including Red Light, Green Light; the Dalgona honeycomb cookie challenge; and the Ddakji game (the folded paper tile game in the first episode).

The big difference between the Netflix series and the NYC version of Squid Game...nobody will die playing this version of the game.

So what do you win?

You won't get a giant acrylic piggy bank full of money, but you could win a roundtrip flight to Korea. The runner-up will receive an Apple Watch 7, while two other participants will get $50 Amazon gift cards. Various other prizes will also be awarded.

How do get to be part of Squid Game New York?

If you're 18 years of age or older with proof of vaccination can register at koreadaytrip.com through tomorrow, Oct. 20th. The chosen ones will find out they've made the cut Oct. 22–23.

