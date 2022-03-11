Don't ditch those face coverings just yet. Despite mask mandates being dropped across the country and in Canada, you'll still need them to travel. At least for now.

Masks will still be required on planes, trains, and all other means of public transit.

At the Center for Disease Control's (CDC) recommendation, the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) will extend the security directive for mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs for one month, through April 18th.

The CDC plans to work with government agencies to create a revised policy for when and if we can finally drop the masks everywhere, including public transportation. "This revised framework will be based on the COVID-19 community levels, risk of new variants, national data, and the latest science," the CDC said. "We will communicate any updates publicly if and/or when they change."

If you are sick, even if you recovered from COVID-19 within 90 days or are up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines, the CDC says you should avoid travel, even if you wear a mask.

Provinces across Canada are following America, lifting mask mandates across the country, including in schools, but keeping them in place on public transportation.

Cruise ships are also dropping mask requirements, leaving the decision up to passengers on whether or not they want to cover up.

COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are still being recommended by the CDC to protect yourself against the virus and its variants.

