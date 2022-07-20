No Masks For Kids In The Classroom Under Hochul’s Fall COVID Plan

Governor Kathy Hochul is out with a plan outlining how New York State will handle COVID-19 cases this fall.

Hochul says under the plan, three million test kits will be distributed to school districts and kids will not have to wear masks in the classroom.

The governor says she is going to reserve the right to return to wearing masks in the classroom if circumstances change and the severity of the illness changes.

"Since day one, my top priority has been to keep New Yorkers safe, especially as we prioritize safely navigating forward through this pandemic," Governor Hochul said. "My team is working around the clock to bolster our preparedness against future pandemic surges and other related public health emergencies both in the short-term and the long-term. We've made real progress in our fight against COVID-19, and we remain vigilant in making sure that New York State emerges stronger than ever before."

Hochul says we've seen COVID cases spike in the fall and the state will be ready for any possible surges. The plan also includes bolstering hospital systems and improving access to vaccines and treatment. Hochul also says the state will conduct a review on how it handled the pandemic to serve as a blueprint for future emergencies. According to a state-conducted survey, most New Yorkers feel things have gotten better regarding COVID.

You can read Governor Hochul's COVID Action Plan here.

