Old Abandoned Kmart Property in Herkimer Will Soon Get New Life

The old abandoned K-Mart site in Herkimer, New York is getting new life. The lot that sat vacant on Route 5 since K-Mart closed in 2017 will soon have a number of new businesses.

BME Associates, an engineering firm out of the Rochester area has plans to turn the property into a variety of retail stores and commercial space. Wellnow Urgent Care, T-Mobile, and Pristine Auto Wash are three of the businesses moving in, according to WKTV. A fast-food restaurant complete with a drive-thru is also expected to be built on the site. No word on what it'll be yet though.

The Herkimer Planning Board approved site plan revisions at their Monday meeting that calls for dividing the property into different lots. The parking area will be turned into buildings for the new businesses and the K-Mart store will be left alone, for now. "At this point, they're not actually doing anything with the old K-mart building," planning board chairman Adam Hutchinson told WKTV. "They're splitting the lot and sub-dividing it into different lots. Basically, they're focusing on developing the front half which is the parking lot right now."

Work on the new T-Mobile and Wellnow Urgent Care buildings would begin as soon as possible, according to Rebecca Spurr, a project engineer with BME Associates.

Kmart

Kmart once had more than 2,500 stores after first opening in 1962. Now there are only a handful left, one in New York state. It's in Bridgehampton, a hamlet in Suffolk County on Long Island.

The old Kmart in New Hartford is now an At Home home goods retailer.

