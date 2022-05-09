Oneida County Starts Program To Help Put Local Food On Your Table

If you're a local farm or food producer in Central New York, here's an opportunity you don't want to miss. But hurry... the deadline is approaching.

Cornell Cooperative Extension Oneida County is gathering profile information from local farms in the region. The data is going to be put into the first Farm & Food Directory for Oneida County. The goal is to help raise farm sales and awareness about locally produced foods.

The Farm & Food Directory will be sent to restaurants, markets, grocery stores, schools, food vendors, and other venues who are looking for local food products. Each farm and producer included in the Directory will get a two-page listing that highlights their history, products and services.

So if you're a local producer of vegetables, fruits, honey, animal proteins... why wouldn't you want to participate? It is beneficial not only to you, but to supporting local producers all across Central New York. It also promotes the health benefits of eating locally grown or raised products.

Complete this survey created by CCE Oneida County to participate. Your listing should include logos, mapped locations, and photos (if they are available). If the link doesn't work, feel free to email Sammi Collins at SC992@cornell.edu for help or addition information.

The listings are being accepted on a rolling basis, but should be submitted as soon as possible. The deadline for submissions is June 15th.

