The 10 Most Monstrous Fish Ever Caught in New York State
Whether you're the type of fisherman who seeks a tranquil freshwater retreat or an exhilarating deep-sea adventure, New York state has it all.
In the realm of freshwater fishing, New York boasts an extensive network of lakes, rivers, and reservoirs that provide a haven for fisherman seeking relaxation by the water. From the Adirondack lakes to the Hudson River, New York offers a variety of environments to explore.
For those yearning to fish in the depths of the Atlantic, New York's extensive coastline opens up a world of possibilities. Both off-shore and along the shore have witnessed some of the most colossal catches globally.
It's not exactly a secret-- anglers from all over the globe flock to New York's waters to try cast their lines. And why shouldn't they? Publications like Bassmaster routinely list our waterways among its top recommendations for fishing.
SEE ALSO: Bassmaster's Top Picks for Bass Fishing Include 2 Upstate NY Spot
When it comes to the thrill of the catch, size definitely matters. And here in New York, it seems like records are being broken all the time. In fact, just last year, two new freshwater records were set: a 35 lb. 12 oz channel catfish, and a 8 lb. 6 oz smallmouth bass. So needless to say, no record is out of reach.
Check out the gallery below for the 10 most monstrous fish ever caught in New York state (saltwater and freshwater), and see why we stand as a premier destination for anglers:
10 Largest Fish Ever Caught in NY State
Gallery Credit: Will Phillips
