How To Mow Your Lawn Without Getting Fined In New York State
While it may be something that should be common knowledge, year after year people make one mistake when mowing their lawn that could be costly.
Hopefully, You Don't Make This Error
When you're mowing the edge of your property, the edge against the road, what do you do? If you make sure you have the chute pointed toward your yard, then you're doing it right. Each mowing season, inevitably you'll go down a road and see grass clipping sprayed like a mist into the street though.
That Is Illegal
The biggest reason is that it can cause a lot of trouble for motorcycles. If one is to go down the road and run through those clippings, the bike easily could lose control.
Take A Look At The Law In New York
§ 1219. Putting glass or other injurious substances on highway
prohibited. (a) No person shall throw or deposit upon any highway any
glass bottle, glass, nails, tacks, wire, cans, snow or any other
substance likely to injure any person, animal, or vehicle upon such
highway.
Grass Is Indeed An Injurious Substance
To avoid the issue, blow your clippings into your yard. In the least, go back through and sweep it up after being blown into the road if it is unavoidable.
It Is Actually Better For Your Lawn Anyway
Just leave it on the lawn, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) it is more beneficial.
Benefits the environment by reducing the amount and frequency of fertilizer application. Grass clippings are 80% water and contain 2- 4% nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium and other nutrients. This is also good for you (lower fertilizer costs). - NYS DEC
So blowing the clippings onto your lawn will improve your lawn health and ensure you don't possibly get a fine or cause a dangerous situation for bikers. Sounds like a win-win, right?
