How To Mow Your Lawn Without Getting Fined In New York State

While it may be something that should be common knowledge, year after year people make one mistake when mowing their lawn that could be costly.

Hopefully, You Don't Make This Error

Closeup of mower cutting the grass saiva loading...

When you're mowing the edge of your property, the edge against the road, what do you do? If you make sure you have the chute pointed toward your yard, then you're doing it right. Each mowing season, inevitably you'll go down a road and see grass clipping sprayed like a mist into the street though.

That Is Illegal

A man holds a lawn mower for the handle. vadimguzhv loading...

The biggest reason is that it can cause a lot of trouble for motorcycles. If one is to go down the road and run through those clippings, the bike easily could lose control.

Take A Look At The Law In New York

§ 1219. Putting glass or other injurious substances on highway

prohibited. (a) No person shall throw or deposit upon any highway any

glass bottle, glass, nails, tacks, wire, cans, snow or any other

substance likely to injure any person, animal, or vehicle upon such

highway.

Grass Is Indeed An Injurious Substance

park lawn -slav- loading...

To avoid the issue, blow your clippings into your yard. In the least, go back through and sweep it up after being blown into the road if it is unavoidable.

It Is Actually Better For Your Lawn Anyway

Green grass on sunny meadow morning sparkling dew water drops echoevg loading...

Just leave it on the lawn, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) it is more beneficial.

Benefits the environment by reducing the amount and frequency of fertilizer application. Grass clippings are 80% water and contain 2- 4% nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium and other nutrients. This is also good for you (lower fertilizer costs). - NYS DEC

So blowing the clippings onto your lawn will improve your lawn health and ensure you don't possibly get a fine or cause a dangerous situation for bikers. Sounds like a win-win, right?

