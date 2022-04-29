New York Challenges You As Many Fish Are Open To Catch May 1st

In just a few days, it's gonna be May. New York has offered up a friendly and fun challenge.

Numerous Fish Species Open To Catch

fisher Natali Garyachaya loading...

Being that May 1st is set to be a pretty decent day weather-wise, maybe you'll take it upon yourself to break out that fishing rod. But, what fish are safe to catch starting May 1st?

walleye

northern pike

chain pickerel

tiger muskellunge

So What Is The Challenge?

Silhouette of Fly Fisherman in Nova Scotia creighton359 loading...

That would be targeting these specific species of fish. It isn't a contest or anything with a prize. Instead, New York is challenging you to learn about the fish so you'll know what habitats they are most likely to be caught in.

They Do Offer Up Some Tips

Weekend Deklofenak loading...

Let's say you're really wanting to catch a chain pickerel. Instead of heading out into the deep water on a boat, you'll want to stay in the shallow area, an area with a lot of weeds.

Maybe you'll target a Northern pike. If so, you'll want that boat. Head out to deep water, in early spring, that is where they are thriving.

New York also offers up some tips on how to reel in these fish as well.

If you're targeting members of the Pike Family, northern pike, chain pickerel, and tiger muskellunge, consider using a steel leader tied to the end of your line. This will prevent the sharp teeth of these species from slicing your line and save you some frustration. - New York State Department of Environmental Conservation via Facebook

Will you be targeting these fish starting May 1st?

