NY’s Attorney General Announces Partnership To Fight Robocalls

Illegal robocalls may soon be a thing of the past if New York State's Attorney General Letitia James has her way. Yesterday, her office announced that she, along with 50 other Attorneys General and 12 phone companies, have formed a partnership aimed at fighting illegal robocalls across the country. The 12 companies have agreed to adopt eight principles that will help protect phone users and make it easier for Attorneys General nationwide to investigate and prosecute bad actors.

In 2018, New Yorkers ranked fourth highest when it came to robocall complaints nationwide according to a study compiled with data from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

The principles address the robocall problem in two main ways: prevention and enforcement. Partnering companies include: AT&T, Bandwidth, CenturyLink, Charter, Comcast, Consolidated, Frontier, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon, and Windstream.