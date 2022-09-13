Two separate investigations are underway after an officer involved shooting in Utica resulted in the death of a 61-year-old man.

At approximately 7:50 p.m. on Monday night (September 12) UPD Officers were called to 1601 Neilson Street in the city for a report of an ''emotionally disturbed person armed with weapons'', UPD officials said a news released about the incident. Arriving officers encountered David Litts who was armed with a knife, police said, and the 'incident ultimately resulted in a use of force', in which Litts was shot by an officer. He later died at the hospital, police said.

At this time, is unclear how many shots were fired, or if a weapon was discharged by more than one officer.

The New York State Attorney General's Office is investigating the incident, as is required by state law anytime a member of law enforcement is involved in possibly causing a death. Additionally, the UPD is conducting an administrative review of the incident, as it does for all officer involved shootings, officials said.

"Both investigations are very active and on-going. As such we are unable to release any further details at this time but additional disclosures will be made in due course," a release from UPD said.

