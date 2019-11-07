According to CBS2 in New York City starting on January 1st NYC criminal Justice reform is going to eliminate cash bail for 100's of offenses. Obviously that alone is enough to still up dispute but wait until you hear what the plan is to get defendants to return to court. Rewards such as coffee gift cards, subway passes and even Mets tickets!

There's still tons of questions from how safe is this system, who will pay for these incentives and are the Mets aware their tickets are being given to potentially dangerous individuals? I have to say I enjoy Citi Field but there's really no chance of me going there knowing that defendants awaiting court appearances are now not only free to roam the streets but actually being invited to the games for free.